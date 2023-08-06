Raymond James Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $85.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.30.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

