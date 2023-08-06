Raymond James Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.
DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of DEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
