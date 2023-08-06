Raymond James Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

