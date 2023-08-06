Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Realty Income worth $61,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

