Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
