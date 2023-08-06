Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,969 shares of company stock worth $11,223,940 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

