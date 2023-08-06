Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

ABT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,567. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

