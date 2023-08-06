Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

