Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.69. 1,159,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,985. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.35 and a 200-day moving average of $270.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.