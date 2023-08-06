Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

