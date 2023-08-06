Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.