Request Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.07 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $77.17 million and $5.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,055.65 or 1.00087299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08357696 USD and is up 11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $8,284,405.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.