Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.49 EPS.

REZI stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

