Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.24.
QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.