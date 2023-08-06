Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,231 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

