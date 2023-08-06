Reviewing Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A Roche N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and Roche’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A $114.69 0.26 Roche N/A N/A N/A $10.81 27.96

Dividends

Daiichi Sankyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Daiichi Sankyo pays an annual dividend of $22.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 76.3%. Roche pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Daiichi Sankyo pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roche pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Daiichi Sankyo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiichi Sankyo 1 0 1 0 2.00 Roche 1 0 0 0 1.00

Roche has a consensus target price of $275.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Roche’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roche is more favorable than Daiichi Sankyo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Daiichi Sankyo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daiichi Sankyo beats Roche on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.