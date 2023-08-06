RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.