RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

