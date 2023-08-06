Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.3 %

HOOD opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,232. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

