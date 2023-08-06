Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lifted to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 5,576,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

