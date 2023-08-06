Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.64.

GEI opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.99 and a 12 month high of C$26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

