Royal Bank of Canada Increases MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

