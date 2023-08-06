Royal Bank of Canada Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$83.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$83.71.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

