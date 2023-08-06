Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

