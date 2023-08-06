Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00026075 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $157.91 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.58110105 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

