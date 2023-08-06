SALT Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $18,738.39 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,007.10 or 1.00060896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0221868 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,951.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

