Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMQ. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMQ stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.