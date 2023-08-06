Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.32 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.