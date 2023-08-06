Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO opened at $129.26 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

