Sandy Spring Bank Has $391,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.