Sandy Spring Bank Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYB opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.