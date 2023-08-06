Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

CTVA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

