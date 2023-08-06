Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $22.92 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

