Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,374 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 184,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $852,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 625.3% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.