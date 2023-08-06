Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,374 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 184,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $852,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 625.3% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.17.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.