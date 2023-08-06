Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.