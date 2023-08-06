Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,931. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

