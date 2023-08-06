Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $29.61 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00195898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029308 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003467 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00243973 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $208.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

