Seele-N 1-Day Volume Hits $198.15 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $198.15 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004243 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

