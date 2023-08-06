Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.55 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86 to $2.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.