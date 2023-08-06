Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:SCI opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

