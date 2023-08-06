ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,940. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $551.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

