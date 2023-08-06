Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.45) to GBX 7,000 ($89.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.33) to GBX 5,700 ($73.18) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,700 ($86.02).
NEXT Stock Performance
LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,950 ($89.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,763.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,228 ($92.80).
Insider Buying and Selling
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.