Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.45) to GBX 7,000 ($89.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.33) to GBX 5,700 ($73.18) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,700 ($86.02).

NEXT Stock Performance

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,950 ($89.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,763.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,228 ($92.80).

Insider Buying and Selling

NEXT Company Profile

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($88.62), for a total value of £379,665 ($487,437.41). 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

