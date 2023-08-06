Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

