Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

