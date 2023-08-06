Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

