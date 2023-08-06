Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

