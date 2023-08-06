Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

