SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,109 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

SOFI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 42,557,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,591,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.