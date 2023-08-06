SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-748 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.26 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 1,043,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,998,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after buying an additional 161,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,478,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after buying an additional 306,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 470,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 98.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 616,939 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

