Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.69

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $10.00. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,024 shares changing hands.

Solitron Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.