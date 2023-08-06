SouthState Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,116. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of META stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.