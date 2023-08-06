SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $779.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 68.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

